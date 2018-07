The fire was caused by rags in a dryer

A fire broke out at Christie’s Pub on Fort Street in Victoria Saturday morning.

Victoria Fire responded to the incident at 1739 Fort Street to put out the flames.

According to a statement released by Victoria Fire Department, the fire was caused by a laundry dryer that was drying rags. The damage is estimated to be around $1,000, but there is no damage to the building’s structure.

No one was injured.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@vicnews.com