Firefighters are on scene

Firefighters outside the Alder Inn in Aldergrove on Friday, Sept. 20. (Sarah Grochowski/Aldergrove Star)

A fire appears to have broken out at the Alder Inn in downtown Aldergrove on Fraser Highway.

Firefighters were on the scene at around noon and there was a burning smell in the air.

Township firefighters appeared to be helping tenants or hotel patrons out of the building.

• more to come