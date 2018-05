Crews called out early Monday morning to blaze in Abbotsford

Fire crews battle a blaze early Monday morning at a home on Crescent Way in Abbotsford. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

An abandoned house on Crescent Way in Abbotsford went up in flames early Monday morning for the second time in just over a month.

Fire crews were called out to the house in the 2400 block of Crescent Way – just east of Abbotsford Senior Secondary – by neighbours who saw embers floating.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control and spent several hours putting out hot spots.

The previous fire at the house took place April 13.