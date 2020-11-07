Fire at 100 Mile Junior Secondary

Blaze occurs days after demolition started at the dormitory behind the school.

A pile of demolition waste at 100 Mile Junior was lit on fire Friday, Nov. 6. (Miles Theoret photo, submitted)

A fire was lit at 100 Mile Junior Secondary Friday evening, just days after crews started demolishing the old dormitory behind the school.

Crews had knocked down a sizeable chunk of the building as of Friday and the demolition of the school was expected to be done sometime in mid-January. The contract for the demolition and hazardous materials removal was awarded to Napp Enterprises out of Prince George.

The school had been sitting empty for the past decade after being closed due to “failing systems” in the building, including roofing, the alarm system, sprinkler system and the failure of two boilers, which would have been a huge expense to maintain and fix up. Over the years, the school had also been subject to vandalism and attempted squatters, which influenced the decision to demolish it.

100 Mile RCMP and Fire Rescue are expected to provide a media release shortly.

