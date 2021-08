Kitimat Fire Department responding to a fire at Kuldo Apartments in Kitimat during the evening on Aug. 27, 2021. (Misty Johnsen/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)Kitimat Fire Department responding to a fire at Kuldo Apartments in Kitimat during the evening on Aug. 27, 2021. (Misty Johnsen/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)

There are believed to be injuries as a result of fire at 730 Kuldo Blvd.

The Kitimat Fire and Ambulance Service is responding to a large structure fire at 730 Kuldo Blvd. on the third storey of an apartment building.

Crews were first called at 5:36 p.m., and according to the Kitimat Fire and Ambulance Service there were people trapped inside the building when firefighters arrived. There are 13 to 15 firefighters at the scene fighting the fire.

Ambulances from Kitimat and Terrace attended the scene, and there are believed to be injuries.

More to come

Kitimat Northern Sentinel