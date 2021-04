BX-Swan Lake firefighters responded to reports of a utility pole on fire April 7, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are responding to a brush fire that expanded to a utility pole Wednesday afternoon on Robin Road.

Firefighters believe it was a planned burn around the property owner’s fence line but firefighters haven’t spoken with them at this time.

The fire was smouldering at the base of a utility pole.

