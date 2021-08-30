Fire alarm at Langley housing site leads to arrest

Crews found no fire but RCMP took one person into custody

A firefighter at the former Best Value Inn on Glover Road on Monday, Aug. 30. Although there was no fire, an alarm at the site led to one person being taken into custody by the Langley RCMP. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

One woman was arrested by Langley RCMP after what appears to have been a false alarm at a Milner supportive housing unit.

Township firefighters were deployed to the former motel in the 6700 block of Glover Road at about 9 a.m. on Monday morning, but found no smoke or flames.

According to Township assistant fire chief Andy Hewitson, crews discovered that a resident of the building believed they had either set or seen a fire inside their suite.

They then pulled a fire alarm.

Yet when firefighters checked, there was no fire.

One woman was led away by two RCMP officers and placed in a police cruiser. Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the local RCMP, confirmed one person was taken into custody related to the fire alarm.

It was the second call the fire crews had responded to Monday morning, Hewitson said.

The supportive housing site is a former hotel that was repurposed by the provincial government early in the pandemic. A plan to turn it into permanent supportive housing was announced in May.

