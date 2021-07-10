The fire currently burning above Pottery Road in Vernon. (Diane Sissons/ Facebook)

Fire above Pottery Road in Vernon

Aerial firefighting resources have been spotted tackling the blaze

  • Jul. 10, 2021 12:00 a.m.
A new fire has erupted above Pottery Road in Vernon.

Helicopters and water bombers have been seen dropping water on the fire.

Reports of the fire began circulating on Facebook at around 1:15 p.m.

It is not currently listed as a wildfire on the BC Wildfire Service dashboard map.

The fire south of Vernon that started on Friday, July 9 was classified as being under control by BC Wildfire on Saturday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

