Finishing touches on Aldergrove’s new spray park completed just in time for heat wave

Langley Township's hired construction for the project first began May 2019

Nine-year-old Rayleigh Peterson played in the Philip Jackman Splashpad on Monday, July 27. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

It’s been the only Aldergrove aquatic area that’s helped children beat the heat during the mass shutdowns that COVID-19 has brought Langley Township recreation.

The Philip Jackman Splashpad has quickly become a local family favourite.

Lauren Peterson, who lives a few blocks away, takes her two daughters – Scarlet, 7, and Rayleigh, 9 – there every few days to combat the heat.

“It’s a shame that the pool isn’t open yet,” Peterson told the Star on Monday.

“But we love it here.”

The sisters ran together through water showered from spray jets that resemble plant leaves, flowers, frogs, and vines in the newly-finished nature-themed area of the spray park.

Other parents took cover in the shade of trees planted along the edge of the concrete plaza, where the first ocean-themed spray pad – first unveiled in Sept. of 2019 – while their kids played in and around a ship structure.

This summer marks the end of the Township’s work to complete the spray pads.

Last winter, on Nov. 1, the Township completed construction of three colourful climbing structures so that toddlers ages 2 to 5 would have a playground to accompany the park.

RELATED: Aldergrove’s new spray park opens to the public

The Township had originally hoped the final touches, including the tot playground, would be completed last summer.

Phase two, which included painting the second spray pad, took four months longer than originally estimated.

The ocean- and nature-themed spray pads are connected by a blue flowing stream painting, finished the week of June 22.

Al Neufeld, the Township’s parks and recreation deputy director, previously told the Star the spray park was planned while the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre (ACUCC) was nearing completion.

“It was part of the big story of the ACUCC,” he said.

Located at 27155 32 Ave., the Splashpad was built atop the old outdoor pool.

Work on the project first began May 2019.

READ MORE: Aldergrove water spray park expands

Future plans for the park include removal of the adjacent washroom and changeroom building that once serviced the outdoor pool.

A Township spokesperson confirmed that it will be removed later this year.

The only other plans in the works include improvements to existing park pathways.

The park itself was named after Aldergrove pioneer Philip Jackman, a royal engineer who left his small farming village of Northlew, England to endure a six-month voyage across the Atlantic Ocean.

He first arrived in B.C. in 1859 and is thought to have founded the community.

RELATED: Paying homage to Philip Jackman

Aldergrove Star