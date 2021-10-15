Fines add up for Hope restaurant as supporters plan second rally

Rolly’s Restaurant in Hope continues to defy a public health order to ask diners for vaccination passports, and another rally is planned to support them. (Jessica Peters/ Hope Standard)

Fraser Health says “multiple violation tickets” have been given to a Hope restaurant that continues to defy public health orders.

Rolly’s Restaurant in downtown Hope was ordered to be shut down on Oct. 7, after it came to light that they were not asking for vaccination passports as required of them by the current provincial health order.

Fraser Health has confirmed with The Standard that they have been engaging with the owners of Rolly’s for several weeks, following up on complaints from the public.

“Unfortunately, the business has been non-compliant with the order since it was implemented, despite our repeated attempts to engage with them,” a Fraser Health communications representative said. “As a result, on Thursday, Oct. 7, Fraser Health issued the business a closure order which will be rescinded once the operator provides a written plan of compliance that has been approved by Fraser Health, including confirmation that vaccine passport requirements will be enforced.”

Fraser Health is continuing to look at “all available enforcement options,” they added.

The District of Hope is also working on enforcement, and has been issuing fines of $100 per day.

On Friday morning (Oct. 15), Rolly’s was still open and had customers dining in. Many support the business’ stance against the provincial health orders, which require licenced restaurants to ask diners for proof of vaccination.

An impromptu rally to support the business was held earlier in October, and another rally is being planned in support of the restaurant, too.

An email has been sent out from supporters to rally on Oct. 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the restaurant.

Rob Bogunovic, who was a People’s Party of Canada for Chilliwack-Hope, is slated as a speaker, along with Tanya Gaw, the Action4Canada founder.

The email states: “Business owners’ legal rights!” and “Your health status is none of my business!”

The rally is being hosted by Theresa Fazio, a personal trainer from Chilliwack.

Hope Standard