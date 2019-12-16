Finer gravel geared to be gentler on pups’ paws

Original gravel put down at Sheffield Way Dog Park was too sharp and had its detractors

City crews worked Dec. 12-13, 2019 to install and grade a top layer of fine gravel called â€œcrusher dustâ€ at the off-leash dog park in Sardis. (City of Chilliwack)

A finer type of gravel went down at the Sheffield Way Dog Park to make the surface gentler on pups’ paws.

City of Chilliwack crews worked Thursday and Friday to install a top layer of fine gravel called “crusher dust” at the off-leash dog park in Sardis.

It’s a lot smoother than the material that went down initially, said Glen MacPherson, director of the Operations department.

“We’d had some complaints that the existing material was too large with sharp, angular edges,” MacPherson said. “Topping it off will hopefully make a smoother surface for dogs’ paws.”

City officials will not consider “re-turfing” the facility at this point. The grass was becoming patchy in places, and there were complaints of water pooling and muddy conditions, which prompted the gravel resurfacing at the park last month. The goal was fixing the drainage issue.

“A gravel surface is a widely used method for dog off-leash parks, and a recognized alternative,” MacPherson said.

Jeff Solomon, who wrote a letter to city hall last month asking for the sharp gravel to be removed from the park, adding that he misses the old dog park with its green space.

“Gone is our natural park setting,” Solomon said. “Abby (the labradoodle) and I truly miss it. It was so close to home.”

