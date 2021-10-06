Finding the way around Salmon Arm to get easier for visitors, maybe residents

New wayfinding signage reflecting Small City, Big Ideas brand to go up around town

The rock pillars will come tumbling down while new signs will be going up in their place.

Salmon Arm council approved an expenditure of $14,500 on Sept. 27 for site preparation work for new wayfinding signage in the city.

According to a city staff report, the funds will be used for site prep in several locations including: Marine Peace Park, McGuire Lake Park, Blackburn Park, Little Mountain Park, Klahani Park, at the current location of the four downtown rock pillars, five other downtown locations, Canoe Beach Park and others. The work will include removal of the four pillars, installation of sign posts along roadways and base preparation for the parks locations.

The Salmon Arm Economic Development Society (SAEDS) and the city’s municipal and regional hotel tax program have been working on the signage project.

A letter in August from Lana Fitt, economic development manager, noted the project goal was to set up a consistent, highly visible visitor information system aligning with the Small City, Big Ideas brand. Three types of wayfinding signs were needed: ones to direct vehicles to tourist draws, ones to direct pedestrians and cyclists to them and ones (park entrance signs) to clearly identify key tourism attractions.

Fitt’s letter outlined a number of steps which were taken, which included a draft sign design being prepared by SAEDS’ marketing coordinator, in alignment with the Small City, Big Ideas brand guidelines and with input from key stakeholders.

A request for proposals (RFP) was issued and the municipal and regional hotel tax committee selected High Impact Signs & Designs. Tourism assets to be included for signage as well as sign locations and designs were determined.

It’s expected the signs will “support the resiliency of our tourism economy by increasing our capacity to welcome visitors and improve visitor experiences,” Fitt wrote.

She said the hope is to complete the project prior to snowfall.

Mayor and council showed their support, voting unanimously on Sept. 27 to approve the $14,500 to be taken from the council initiatives fund to help with site preparation.

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond remarked: “This is long-term value for the community. Wayfinding is very critical to welcoming visitors and also helping community members know where things are. You may be surprised to know that not everybody knows everything we have in the city. I’m happy to support…”

