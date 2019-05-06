Financial – and Vernon – institution leaving downtown

RBC has been located in downtown Vernon for more than 100 years but is moving come September

It’s part of downtown Vernon’s Bank Corner, at the intersection of 30th Avenue and 32nd Street.

RBC, or the Royal Bank, sits on the northwest corner, directly across from CIBC, and was diagonally across the way from Bank of Montreal, or BMO, which has since moved south down 32nd Street.

After 100+ years in Vernon’s downtown core, RBC has announced to customers it’s moving the branch to its The Shops at Polson Park branch, effective this fall.

“On Sept. 13, this branch is moving,” says a notice posted in the window. “We look forward to welcoming you at our Polson Place branch.”

The downtown RBC will close at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

The Morning Star has a call into RBC for comment about the move.

