Final week for Kelowna residents to pay property taxes without late fees

After Aug. 31, residents who have not yet paid up will face a 10 per cent penalty

  • Aug. 24, 2020 12:00 a.m.
The grace period for residential property tax late fees is nearing its end in Kelowna.

After Aug. 31, residents who have not yet paid up will face a 10 per cent penalty. For commercial properties, the final payment date is Sept. 30 to avoid the penalty.

Property taxes were due July 2 but the City of Kelowna deferred the penalty deadlines on both commercial and residential property taxes in an effort to assist people financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The city recommends paying property taxes through your financial institution.Those who participate in the pre-authorized withdrawal system are responsible for making their final payment as it is not automatically processed.

You can also pay by credit card, depositing a cheque in the dropbox outside the Water Street doors to city hall, or paying in person at the cashiers at city hall.

For more information about property taxes, visit kelowna.ca/propertytax, email revenue@kelowna.ca or call 250-469-8757 (option 3).

