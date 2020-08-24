Final week for Kelowna residents to pay property taxes without late fees

The grace period for residential property tax late fees is nearing its end in Kelowna.
After Aug. 31, residents who have not yet paid up will face a 10 per cent penalty. For commercial properties, the final payment date is Sept. 30 to avoid the penalty.
Property taxes were due July 2 but the City of Kelowna deferred the penalty deadlines on both commercial and residential property taxes in an effort to assist people financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city recommends paying property taxes through your financial institution.Those who participate in the pre-authorized withdrawal system are responsible for making their final payment as it is not automatically processed.
You can also pay by credit card, depositing a cheque in the dropbox outside the Water Street doors to city hall, or paying in person at the cashiers at city hall.
For more information about property taxes, visit kelowna.ca/propertytax, email revenue@kelowna.ca or call
