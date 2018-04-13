Final steps for Smart Cities Challenge

Public participation and support played a big part in developing the challenge statement for Penticton’s Smart Cities Challenge, as at this OCP/Smart Cities event in January. Steve Kidd/Western News

After months of preparation, Penticton’s entry into the Smart Cities Challenge is just about ready to go.

City council is being asked to approve the application at their April 17 regular meeting, including the challenge statement.

“Let’s build a physically and mentally healthier, strongly-connected Penticton where each person has access and opportunity to maximize their health potential.”

The Smart Cities Challenge was announced last fall, a national competition sponsored by the federal Ministry of Infrastructure and Communities, encouraging communities to develop new approaches to solving problems through innovation, data and connected technology. Penticton is competing for a prize of up to $10 million.

The group of community leaders working on the Smart Cities Challenge issued a statement that they are focused on working with the city to complete the application by the April 24 deadline.

“We are thrilled to have landed on our challenge statement which echoes the views of the community and lends itself well to technology solutions,” reads the statement.

The challenge proposes seven project areas to create a healthier Penticton:

Community connections

Transportation: transit, biking

Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Community-owned data

Access to health

Quality of life

Community involvement plays a big role, both in the development of and the eventual success of Penticton’s entry. Along with gathering public input since January, the Smart Cities group has also worked with the city, integrating the project with the city’s work reviewing the Official Community Plan.

Physical and mental health came up repeatedly in the surveys and other interactions, leading to the Healthier Penticton theme.

The finalized submission will be made to Infrastructure Canada on April 24 after a thorough quality assurance review by business leaders Keith McIntyre, Nicholas Vincent and Louise Kozier along with City of Penticton project sponsors, chief financial officer Jim Bauer and director of development services Anthony Haddad.

Finalists are expected to be announced this summer. Once selected, finalists will receive a $250,000 grant to develop their submission and have until winter 2018/19 to complete their final submission for the $10 million prize The winner is expected to be announced in spring of 2019.