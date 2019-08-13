Final rail crossing no longer needs routine horns

Trains will sound horns if somebody is on the track. (THE NEWS/files)

Maple Ridge’s train horns were supposed to fall silent this spring, after the city completed its upgrade program of CP Rail crossings.

But one crossing, a private one at 225th Street, was left off the list, and nearby neighbours kept hearing it.

That’s now in the process of being remedied, said Darrell Denton, Maple Ridge’s acting director of civic properties.

Denton said Aug. 8 that city staff have worked with CP Rail and found that the railway crossing at 225th Street was still designated as a whistle crossing, leading horns to be sounded from time to time.

CP Rail checked and found there was no regulatory order on the crossing. CP Rail has now instructed staff to install anti-whistle signs at the location and has advised crews, Denton said.

He added that CPR staff have confirmed that whistle-cessation posts are in place at all public crossings in Maple Ridge comprising:

• 287th Street

• 240th Street

• River Road/Tamarack Lane

• 224th Street/Port Haney Wharf

• Ditton Street

• Lorne Avenue

• 113B Avenue

• Maple Meadows Way

Denton though pointed out that CP Rail has asked staff and residents to be mindful that the train whistle is a safety device, and whistles will still be sounded if trespassers or animals are seen on the tracks.

Train horns may also be heard from across the Fraser River in Glen Valley and Fort Langley on the CN tracks, he added.

