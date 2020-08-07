Rutland Centennial Park has entered its fourth and final phase of upgrades scheduled to be completed in 2021. (Photo: Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Final phase of Rutland Centennial Park construction starts

The fourth and final phase of the improvement project will start on Wednesday, Aug. 12

  • Aug. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The final phase of the improvement project at Rutland Centennial Park is set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Crews will be in the area to add an event stage, a basketball court, an ultimate frisbee field, a junior soccer field, ping pong tables, and landscaping.

Phase 4 of the project also includes a washroom, with construction on that starting in the fall.

Residents will still be able to enjoy the park. Access to the park will be available at the Rutland Road entrance instead of the McIntosh Road entrance.

The total investment for the final phase of the project is $3.3. million.

The 2.5-hectare park space is located next to Rutland Centennail Hall. The city acquired the space in 2015, with enhancements and additions at the park underway since 2016. Phases 1 to 3 included the construction of a sportsfield, accessible playground, pathways and a multicultural garden.

In all, the fourth phase of the project is set to be completed in 2021.

For more information on infrastructure projects in Rutland, visit the city’s website.

READ: Anti-gang cops probe Kelowna’s street-level drug trade over B.C. Day long weekend

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation member returns home for government internship
Next story
Molotov cocktails thrown at Revelstoke home in arson attempt

Just Posted

Most Read