Final phase of Rutland Centennial Park construction starts

The final phase of the improvement project at Rutland Centennial Park is set to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Crews will be in the area to add an event stage, a basketball court, an ultimate frisbee field, a junior soccer field, ping pong tables, and landscaping.

Phase 4 of the project also includes a washroom, with construction on that starting in the fall.

Residents will still be able to enjoy the park. Access to the park will be available at the Rutland Road entrance instead of the McIntosh Road entrance.

The total investment for the final phase of the project is $3.3. million.

The 2.5-hectare park space is located next to Rutland Centennail Hall. The city acquired the space in 2015, with enhancements and additions at the park underway since 2016. Phases 1 to 3 included the construction of a sportsfield, accessible playground, pathways and a multicultural garden.

In all, the fourth phase of the project is set to be completed in 2021.

For more information on infrastructure projects in Rutland, visit the city’s website.

