Final numbers from book sale

The Burns Lake Public Library annual book sale came to a close on Sept. 18. In the four and a half days of the sale, 245 visitors attended and approximately 1,434 books were sold, earning $ 1,796.95 for the library. According to Library Director Monika Willner, it's only half of the usual amount of sales from the previous years, but considering the circumstances the library is happy with the outcome. All the money raised will go towards programming costs and project supplies for the library. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)