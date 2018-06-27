Final design set for Cadboro Bay bike lane project

Bike lanes scheduled to be complete in time for start of school in September

The final design for the Cadboro Bay bike lanes has been chosen by council with work set to be complete before the start of school in September.

Council selected the design option at the June 25 council meeting, picking the option that includes the full green conflict zone treatment.

Earlier in the month, Oak Bay was awarded $78,160 for its Cadboro Bay Road bike lanes project through BikeBC, the province’s cost-sharing program that helps communities build cycling projects that support green transportation options and healthy, active lifestyles, while attracting tourism cyclists.

The estimated project cost comes in at $229,963 – the total of $156,319 for the lanes and $73,644 for partial road resurfacing. After the grant of $78,160 is applied, the remaining $151,803 will fall to the district.

Find more information and updates for the bike lane project on the municipal website.

Cycling is on the rise in British Columbia, with the number of people who bike to work increasing by 64 per cent since 1996. Biking 10 kilometres to work each day can save up to 15,000 kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

