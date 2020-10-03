Final candidate list for Abbotsford ridings revealed

Voters will head to the polls in late October for British Columbia's provincial election.

We now know for sure who will be on ballots in Abbotsford for this month’s provincial election.

Friday was the deadline for candidates to register. Once the dust settled, all three major parties had candidates in each of the three Abbotsford-area ridings. The Christian Heritage Party and BC Conservative Party are also each running a pair of candidates, while the B.C. Vision Party also has a representative on the ballot. Outgoing Abbotsford South MLA Darryl Plecas is not running.

Here’s the full list of candidates, along with maps of the individual ridings:

Abbotsford South (see map)

Bruce Banman (BC Liberal)

Aird Flavelle (BC Green)

Inder Johal (BC NDP)

Laura-Lynn Thompson (Christian Heritage Party)

Abbotsford West (see map)

Michael de Jong (BC Liberal)

Kevin Eastwood (BC Green)

Sukhi Gill (B.C. Vision)

Michael Henshall (BC Conservative)

Preet Rai (BC NDP)

Abbotsford-Mission (see map)

Aeriol Alderking (Christian Heritage Party)

Pam Alexis (BC NDP)

Stephen Fowler (BC Green)

Simon Gibson (BC Liberal)

Trevor Hamilton (BC Conservative)

Abbotsford News