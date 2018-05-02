Fin-tastic fundraiser in Parksville raises money for house-building trip

Kwalikum Secondary School student Jordyn Burton-Profitt uses a twist tie to close a bag of fish compost. She helped to fill 1,400 bags which were sold Saturday, April 21 as a fundraiser for a house-building trip to the Dominican Republic taking place next year. — Adam Kveton Photo

The annual fish compost sale, supporting what’s been called a “life-changing” spring break trip to the Dominican Republic, took place at Wembley Mall on Saturday, April 21.

About 1,400 bags of fish compost, supplied by Earthbank Fish Compost, was bagged Friday afternoon and Saturday morning by SD69 students, parents and staff members before being sold Saturday as a fundraiser for next year’s spring break trip.

The trips, made through a Canadian charity called LiveDifferent Academy, have people help build a house for a family in the Dominican Republic.

But first, individuals taking part in the trip must raise nearly $2,500, plus airfare.

It generally takes about two years to raise the funds, said Kwalikum Secondary School teacher Lil Rasa.

Next year is expected to produce the largest group from SD69 that’s ever gone, said Rasa, with about 50 students and parents going.

However, it is a public trip, so anyone interested in going can also join, provided they raise the needed funds.

Kwalikum Secondary School student Jordyn Burton-Profitt was helping to bag the fish compost on Saturday, and has gone on the trip before.

She called it “eye opening,” adding, “It’s a great experience.”

Groups build a house and also provide families with items, such as a dishwasher, she said.

This year, the fish compost sale was especially successful, with the group just about doubling its sales from last year, said Rasa. To deal with the increased demand, students, staff and parents bagged more compost on Friday, April 27 to deliver the following day.

Anyone interested in donating to the trip can contact Rasa at 250-240-0091 or by email at lrasa@sd69.bc.ca.