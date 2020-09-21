Film production closes Kelowna’s Tugboat Beach

Filming will take place from Sept. 23 to 26

Parts of Kelowna’s Tugboat Beach will be closed intermittently throughout this week due to film production.

Production crews will be filming at Tugboat Beach from Sept. 23 to 26, resulting in partial closures throughout the area. Around half the beach will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Sept. 23 until 12 p.m. on Sept. 26.

Intermittent, rolling closures along the Tugboat Beach section of the promenade may also be needed during this time to accommodate filming.

For the most up-to-date information on road work, road closures, and potential delays, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

