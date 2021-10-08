Film premiere addresses emergency preparedness for seniors

Barbara Morgan, emergency program coordinator with the City of Pitt Meadows, with emergency supplies that should be included in any emergency preparedness kit. (The News files)

A new film will be premiering at Cineplex Meadowtown in Pitt Meadows that highlights critical information for seniors about emergency preparedness.

Emergency Preparedness: What Everyone Needs To Know will teach seniors how to know the risks, prepare a kit, make a plan, to secure important documents, and what to address when speaking with a medical service provider.

The video will also address the extra steps that need to be taken for individuals who face extra vulnerabilities like those that require specific medications, medical supports, or adaptive technologies.

Versions of the video will be made available on YouTube following the premiere that include closed captioning, sign language, and descriptive text, so that the information will be available to all. The videos will also be available for viewing on the websites of the Seniors Network and the City of Pitt Meadows.

Hard copies will be provided to area libraries, the Canadian National Institute for the Blind, the Association for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, and the Disability Alliance of BC.

This project was made possible by a partnership between the City of Pitt Meadows and the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network with funding from the New Horizon’s for Seniors program, and it was overseen by the Emergency Preparedness sub-committee of the Seniors Network.

The Emergency Preparedness: What Everyone Needs To Know premiere is a free event at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 15.

A reception will follow the showing of the film.

However, tickets must be reserved on Eventbrite at emergency-preparedness-for-everyone.eventbrite.ca/.

Vaccination passports will be required for entry to the event and current health protocols will also be in place.

For more information contact Heather Treleaven at 604-786-7404.

