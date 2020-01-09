Film Kicks second half lineup announced

Kicking Horse Culture has announced their line-up for the second half of the 2019-2020 Film Kicks series.

Parasite, one of the films being shown for Film Kicks, is a Korean dark comedy that’s been generating buzz wherever it goes. Photo courtesy of Parasite film.

Starting back up on January 16 at 7:30 p.m., Kicking Horse Culture will show the first of five films at Kicking Horse Movies, spanning from January to April. The films are always shown on Thursdays.

The series will start back up with the showing of “The Biggest Little Farm” on January 16, a documentary on environmentally friendly agriculture just outside of Los Angeles. It will be followed by “Parasite” on February 6, a Korean foreign film that follows the members of a poor household who come up with a get-rich-quick scheme.

“Pain and Glory” follows on February 27, a Spanish drama that has already received acclaim for its soundtrack. “Dolce Fina Giornata” will be shown on March 19, which centres on a free-spirited Jewish Police Nobel Prize winner living in Tuscany. The series concludes with “Official Secrets” on April 2, a British film staring Kiera Knightley, based on the true story of a whistleblower that leaked a memo detailing U.S. surveillance.

“We’re just thrilled to be able to show these movies and hope people make note, as they’re always worth watching,” said Mandy Cantle, the volunteer coordinator for Film Kicks. “We try to bring in films that aren’t just about providing entertainment, but films that are thought provoking and require focus to watch.”

The films are all a part of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) travelling series, and were hand selected by Cantle and her group of volunteers back in August. The group, which normally comprises of about six people, will receive a list of approximately 15 films to choose from. They will then vote to decide which ones come to Golden.

The inspiration for Film Kicks came from Cantle, who used to travel to Invermere for a similar program. When the theatre in Golden was purchased by Tricia and Stewart Angus a few years ago, Cantle was excited about the prospect of doing something similar in Golden.

“I had already spoken to Bill Usher about putting on a series, and Tricia and Stewart were really keen on doing something for the community,” said Cantle. “TIFF already had a film circuit, as it’s their mandate to distribute independent movies across the country.”

This year boasts a solid line up, with films that have been highly acclaimed and have been generating a buzz.

While Cantle is excited about all the films, she is most excited to see “Parasite” come to Golden.

“It’s the one I’ve heard about the most, it’s supposed to be really good,” said Cantle. “It’s a Korean film that’s been getting a lot of attention.”

Tickets for the films are available at the door, or in advance at the Art Gallery of Golden. It’s $10 for Kicking Horse Culture members, and $12 for non-members. It’s $5 for students.

Cantle suggests buying tickets in advance, as it’s not unusual for the films to sell out.