Film industry brings almost $24 million to Okanagan economy in 2019

Over 30 Okanagan films helped to bring in total dollar amount

The film industry brought in million to the Okanagan in 2019 (File photo)

The good times just keep on rolling for film production in the Okanagan.

More than 30 film productions helped to bring in almost $24 million to the Okanagan economy in 2019, according to the Okanagan Film Commission (OFC).

Major film investments included over $3.8 million from “The Last Victim”, almost $2.2 million from “Alice In Wonderland” and almost $1.9 million from “Chained”.

READ MORE: Okanagan film industry brings in $32 million

“The Okanagan, Boundary, and Similkameen Valleys have a proven track record for providing exceptional value for the producers’ dollar,” said the report.

“We have the talent, energy, and heart to meet most production needs and the tools that will help bring it in on time and on budget.”

To calculate the total investment amount, the commission tracked production, labour, accommodation and supplier costs spent in the Okanagan by filmmakers over the last year.

The report also provided an overview of the commissions 2020 budget, which includes almost $300,000 in operating costs to help attract top film talent to the Okanagan.

For more information, you can look at the OFC’s report online.

@connortrembleyconnor.trembley@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.