Film competition focuses on local brews

The Craft Brews of the Columbia Basin (CBCB) Film Competition was developed as a program within The Nelson Civic Theatre Society’s Kootenay Screen Based Industry initiative, which seeks to develop the professional film sector in the Kootenays.

Supported by craft breweries from the East and West Kootenays, CBCB was designed as a fun and low-pressure prompt for local emerging and professional filmmakers to practise their craft with creative control with a chance at some great cash prizes. Simultaneously, CBCB brings great exposure for regional tourism and the craft brewery industry in the Kootenay East and West Rockies.

CBCB is a competition for professional and emerging filmmakers, and amateur video/professional beer enthusiasts, to create an up to three-minute ‘outside of the box’ beer commercial or short film featuring one of the 10 participating Columbia Basin craft breweries, including Nelson’s Backroads Brewing Company, Torchlight Brewing and Nelson Brewing Company. A complete list of participating breweries can be found on www.cbcbfilmcompetition.civictheatre.ca and on Facebook at Craft Brews of the Columbia Basin Film Competition.

Films will premiere at a gala screening in Nelson on Oct. 10 before touring to theatres in the communities of participating breweries throughout October (BC Craft Beer Month).

The top three films determined by jury will receive cash prizes provided by the breweries (first prize: $1,750; second prize: $1,000; third prize: $750). The top pick for audience choice (the ‘Growler’ award) will be given out at each screening along the tour, with the filmmaker receiving the most Growlers to be awarded the ‘Golden Growler’ Audience Choice award and additional cash prize ($1,500).

Introduced as a Nelson-only mini-program called Fermenting Awesome at The Civic Theatre’s Kinesis Film Festival in 2017, the film competition grew to include craft breweries along the West and East Kootenay BC Ale Trails in 2018 under the handle “Craft Breweries of the Columbia Basin Film Competition.”

Now in 2019, the festival is set to tour the communities with participating breweries with a stop right here in Golden. Make your way down to the Golden Cinema for a 9:30 p.m. screening on Thursday, October 24.