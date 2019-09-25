Filipino basketball ‘heartthrob’ land sturgeon near Abbotsford

A Filipino basketball “heartthrob” recently impressed his thousands of fans with a catch of a fish larger than he is.
Chris Tiu, a recently retired basketball player who starred in the Philippine Basketball Association, posted a photo to Instagram with a six-foot, six-inch sturgeon landed by his friend on the Fraser River between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.
Tiu, who has 159,000 Instagram followers, is also the host of a popular science TV program and involved in several businesses. He is no stranger to the Lower Mainland, having married his wife in Vancouver in 2013.
“Wasn’t our luckiest day for sturgeon, but not too bad for the first-timers,” he posted alongside his catch. Tiu also stopped by the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival while in the area.
Fun excursion with the boys. This 6 ft 6 inch sturgeon was wrestled and landed by Scott. Wasn’t our luckiest day for sturgeon, but not too bad for the first-timers. Caught some pink salmon too for our lunch and for the family. These sturgeons are protected in British Columbia and are released immediately after. The BC ministry of fisheries does a great job regulating and studying these species. They are tagged when caught and data recorded so that their population development and behaviour can be studied over the years.