Filipino basketball ‘heartthrob’ land sturgeon near Abbotsford

Chris Tiu catches fish on Fraser River and takes in local sunflower festival

Chris Tiu and his friends caught a six-and-a-half-foot sturgeon recently near Abbotsford.

A Filipino basketball “heartthrob” recently impressed his thousands of fans with a catch of a fish larger than he is.

Chris Tiu, a recently retired basketball player who starred in the Philippine Basketball Association, posted a photo to Instagram with a six-foot, six-inch sturgeon landed by his friend on the Fraser River between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Tiu, who has 159,000 Instagram followers, is also the host of a popular science TV program and involved in several businesses. He is no stranger to the Lower Mainland, having married his wife in Vancouver in 2013.

“Wasn’t our luckiest day for sturgeon, but not too bad for the first-timers,” he posted alongside his catch. Tiu also stopped by the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival while in the area.

