Fighter jets will boom across Abbotsford today as they arrive for airshow

A CF-18 Hornet shortly after landing on the tarmac of the Abbotsford International Airport on Aug.7 The jets making demonstrations for the Abbotsford Airshow will be arriving at the airport this afternoon. (Patrick Penner photo.)

Don’t worry, the sound of jets roaring over the city’s skyline this afternoon are just the early signs of the invasion of people coming to the see the Abbotsford Airshow this weekend.

The U.S. Air Force’s F-16 Thunderbirds will be the first jets flying across the skies and scheduled to land on the Abbotsford International Airport’s tarmac at 12:30 p.m. Their arrival will be followed by the CF-18 Hornets at 2 p.m. and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds at 3:30 p.m.

The jets will be putting on demonstrations for the airshow from Aug. 9-11.