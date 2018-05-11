Fight between homeowner and ‘suspect’ closes central Abbotsford Road

Police saying little about altercation overnight

A fight between a homeowner and another person has led police to close down a stretch of McKenzie Road, in central Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police spokesperson Sgt. Judy Bird would only say the incident involved an altercation between a homeowner and a “suspect.”

No more information has been released. Police appear to have one home taped off on McKenzie, and have closed the stretch of road between Lobban and Mouldstade.

Check back for more.

Meanwhile, police expect to continue searching an apartment building that was the site of heavy activity last night:

