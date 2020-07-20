Take caution if you’re heading south on Highway 97 out of Vernon Monday afternoon, July 20. A fifth-wheel was blocking the slow, southbound lane near the turnoff to the Kal Lake Lookout at around 2:45 p.m. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Fifth-wheel slows traffic to one lane south of Vernon

No word on what caused stoppage; one lane remains open

  • Jul. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Motorists heading to Lake Country or Kelowna Monday afternoon, July 20, take note.

A fifth-wheel could be seen blocking the slow southbound lane near the turnoff to the Kal Lake Lookout at about 2:45 p.m.

Traffic is down to one-lane southbound at that area.

No word on what caused the stoppage or if the scene has been cleared.

READ MORE: Logging truck spills load on Highway 6 in Lumby

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
Injured dog and hiker rescued from Strathcona Park
Next story
Significant amount of drugs taken off Cranbrook streets

Just Posted

Most Read