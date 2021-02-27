Fifth Comox Valley school reports COVID-19 exposure

Exposure at Aspen Park in Comox was reported for Feb. 22

Another Comox Valley school has been added to Island Health’s exposure list for COVID-19.

Aspen Park Elementary on Bolt Avenue in Comox is one of the latest additions in connection with an exposure on Feb. 22.

Other local schools where someone in the school community has tested positive in recent weeks include École Au-cœur-de-l’île, Glacier View Secondary, Queneesh Elementary and George P. Vanier Secondary School. These sites were added for exposures between Feb. 16 and 19.

A few local businesses have also reported exposures among staff.

Island Health notes on its website that public health officials staff directly with schools to identify anyone potentially exposed as well as carry out case and contact management. Anyone identified as a case or close contact of a case is instructed to self-isolate directly by public health teams. The health authority points out if a family has not been contacted directly by public health, their child did not have a high-risk exposure and should keep attending school unless they experience any symptoms.

