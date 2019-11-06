Fifteen-storey condominium project proposed to replace Pluto’s Diner

The downtown property at 1150 Cook St. could see 105 units and ground-floor commercial space

Sakura Development and 66 Developments Ltd. are putting forward plans for a 15-storey mixed-use complex at 1150 Cook St., the former site of Pluto’s Diner. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

A 15-storey, 105-unit condominium building is proposed to take over the property at 1150 Cook St., which has long been home to Pluto’s Diner.

In June, restaurant owner Brun Dahlquist was alerted that his lease would no longer be renewed and that he’d have to be out by April 2020 to make room for a project by Sakura Development. Now, 66 Developments Ltd., which is owned by the same owner as Sakura Development, Dan Robbins, has submitted a proposal for the site to the City of Victoria.

While renderings submitted to the city showcase the building with a possible restaurant underneath, smaller renderings on Sakura’s website show a version with a large Pluto’s logo on the side.

Regardless of these renderings, however, Robbins felt this addition likely wouldn’t happen.

“At this time, I don’t think Pluto’s has any intention of returning to the building,” Robbins said in an emailed statement.

Dahlquist said that it’s too far ahead to say anything for sure.

“Anything on this site would be two to three years away,” he said in an email. He’s supposed to leave the space by this spring. “I’m still looking elsewhere- and trying to dispel the rumour that we are closed already.”

As for the rest of the building, the ground floor will be commercial space and bicycle parking space, followed by a two-storey residential podium and a 12-storey residential tower. The strata units will be comprised of four studio and den units (around 581 sq. ft), 99 one-bedroom units (462 sq. ft) and two-bedroom units (around 700 sq. ft). There will also be 40 vehicle parking stalls.

“The proposed development will relate to the local neighbourhood by representing the visions and goals of the Harris Green Neighbourhood,” wrote Tom Staniszkis, principal architect with Architect AIBC in a letter to the city. “A brownfield site will be reinvigorated with contemporary architecture and enhanced public realm.”

The application is still in its very early stages, with no firm dates set in sight.

