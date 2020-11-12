Fifteen dead chickens found in feed bags along Aldergrove road

Fifteen dead chickens were found on Remembrance Day in Aldergrove along Robertson Crescent and 264th Street.
Jocelyn Titus, founder of the clean-up group Earth Ninjas, was out picking trash on Nov. 11th when she came across the chickens – some of them stuffed inside Co-op feed bags.
“Then today there was a new feed bag along 264th,” she told the Aldergrove Star.
She said they didn’t look physically harmed, but notified Langley Township.
Langley Animal Control has since dispatched an officer to look further into the animal deaths.
If harm and abuse is suspected, BC SPCA would open up an investigation.
More details to come.
