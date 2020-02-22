A major vehicle collision has closed BC Highway 1 has been closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap. (Contributed)

Fiery collision involving truck closes Highway 1 at Three Valley Gap

Drivers should expect major delays and congestion

  • Feb. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Highway 1 has been closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap, southwest of Revelstoke, following a major vehicle incident.

Drive BC reports emergency crews are on scene and an assessment in progress but there is no detour available. With no estimated time for provided for the highway to reopen, drivers should expect major delays and congestion.

Black Press Media has put calls out to the RCMP for further details.

More to come.

@CameronJHTCameron.thomson@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Salmon Arm Observer

Previous story
Former First Nations chief in northern Saskatchewan convicted of fraud, theft
Next story
VicPD arrest man after hours-long barricade on Pandora Avenue

Just Posted

Most Read