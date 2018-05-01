Fieldwork resumes on Bruhn Bridge replacement project

A decision is approaching on the replacement for the aging Bruhn Bridge

As the process of deciding how to replace the aging Bruhn Bridge in Sicamous continues, motorists and residents can expect to see Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure crews working on the highway right-of-way near the bridge beginning on May 1.

Related: Bruhn Bridge options down to two

Related: Feedback on Bruhn Bridge received

The fieldwork near the bridge will provide the ministry with further technical data. The new information, along with initial work done last fall and the extensive public consultation process will help the Ministry decide between a five-lane bridge or a four-lane replacement bridge accompanied by a new bridge over the channel at the end of Main Street.

Related: Fieldwork begins this month on Bruhn Bridge replacement project

Last fall’s work included geotechnical drilling, on the approaches to the bridge and underwater work to investigate subsurface conditions.

The work done by Ministry crews is not expected to affect traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway.

@SalmonArmsports@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter