Fiat driver hits parked cars in Langford, launches Audi onto front yard of home

Charges are expected for the driver of a Fiat suspected to be impaired by alcohol when he struck two parked cars on a Langford street in January. (Courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

A Fiat driver could face several charges after driving into two parked cars in Langford earlier this month.

On Feb. 8 around 10 p.m., West Shore RCMP were called to a crash in the 2300-block of Selwyn Drive. When police arrived, they determined the driver of a white 2015 Fiat 500 was driving at a high speed when he collided with two parked vehicles, hitting one of them – a 2006 Audi A3 – so hard it was launched 30 feet onto the front lawn of a nearby home.

Both cars were badly damaged and had to be towed. The two occupants of the Fiat, which was uninsured, suffered major injuries and were taken to hospital.

RCMP said the driver, a 31-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and faces forthcoming charges of impaired driving, dangerous driving causing bodily harm, excessive speed and no insurance.

