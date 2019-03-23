Fewer Greater Victoria residents collecting EI benefits

The number of local EI recipients dropped by 5.5 per cent from January 2018 to January 2019

Fewer people in Greater Victoria are receiving employment insurance.

According to Statistics Canada, the number of local EI recipients dropped by 5.5 per cent from January 2018 to January 2019, when 2,060 Greater Victoria received benefits.

This regional decline appears in line with the provincial trend. In January 2019, 24,360 British Columbia received EI benefits, down 2.5 per cent from January 2018.

On a national level, the number of EI beneficiaries across Canada dropped by 60,100 (down 12.1 per cent) year-to-year, with the decrease spread across all provinces. In January 2019, 435,600 Canadians received benefits.

The number of EI recipients has been dropping across all occupational categories year-to-year with some variations. The share of recipients working in the category of art, culture, recreation and sport dropped by some five per cent, while the share of EI recipients listed in the category of manufacturing and utilities dropped by more than 20 per cent.

The share of EI recipients across all categories dropped by 15 per cent.

