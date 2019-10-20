Few incidents reported at Princeton’s Ridgewood Lodge

Few incidents were reported last year at Princeton’s long term care facility Ridgewood Lodge.
According to a statistical report released recently, there were four falls causing injury and one other injury in the 2018-2019 reporting year.
Ridgewood has 37 residents.
“We get very few patient complaints,” said Jon Clare, Interior Health spokesperson. “It’s a really good site.”
The report, in the main, shows the facility to be comparable to other care homes in the province.
Anomalies include a higher than average percentage of patients receiving physical therapy, but a much lower percentage benefiting from recreational therapy.
Ridgewood residents receive 3.25 hours of total direct care per day.
The full report can be viewed at https://www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca/quickfacts/
