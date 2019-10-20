Few incidents reported at Princeton’s Ridgewood Lodge

Few incidents were reported last year at Princeton's long term care facility Ridgewood Lodge.

Few incidents were reported last year at Princeton’s long term care facility Ridgewood Lodge.

According to a statistical report released recently, there were four falls causing injury and one other injury in the 2018-2019 reporting year.

Ridgewood has 37 residents.

“We get very few patient complaints,” said Jon Clare, Interior Health spokesperson. “It’s a really good site.”

The report, in the main, shows the facility to be comparable to other care homes in the province.

Anomalies include a higher than average percentage of patients receiving physical therapy, but a much lower percentage benefiting from recreational therapy.

Ridgewood residents receive 3.25 hours of total direct care per day.

The full report can be viewed at https://www.seniorsadvocatebc.ca/quickfacts/

To report a typo, email:publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.

andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Students, volunteers plant 300 trees in White Rock park
Next story
Central Saanich changes incentives for housing developments

Just Posted

Most Read