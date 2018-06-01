B.C. Ferries sent out a service notice this afternoon, June 1, advising that the Queen of Alberni wouldn’t be sailing from Tsawwassen at 3:15 p.m. and subsequently would not be departing from Duke Point at 5:45 p.m. NEWS BULLETIN file photo

Ferry has no fuel, sailings to and from Nanaimo cancelled

B.C. Ferries sent out a service notice advising of cancellations on the Tsawwassen-Duke Point route

A ferry has run out of fuel, meaning a sailing this evening has been cancelled.

B.C. Ferries sent out a service notice this afternoon, June 1, advising that the Queen of Alberni wouldn’t be sailing from Tsawwassen at 3:15 p.m. and subsequently will not be departing from Duke Point at 5:45 p.m.

“Last night the vessel had a large commercial vehicle breakdown on board preventing the ship from performing its scheduled fuelling. As a result, the vessel has had to suspend sailing for one round trip to accommodate re-fuelling,” the service notice reads.

Customers were to be refunded reservation fees and would need to wait for the next sailing.

“We appreciate your patience and apologize for any inconvenience you may experience as a result of this cancellation,” B.C. Ferries noted.

