Ferry from Duke Point to Tsawwassen 45-minutes behind schedule

Queen of Alberni held at Duke Point due to mechanical issues, says B.C. Ferries

B.C. Ferries is advising a ferry bound from Duke Point to Tsawwassen was delayed due to a mechanical issue.

According to a social media post, the Queen of Alberni, scheduled to depart at 12:45 p.m., was held at Duke Point and is 45 minutes behind schedule as crew needed to investigate and resolve an issue with one of the vessel’s clutches.

The sailing departing at 3:15 p.m. from Tsawwassen will be affected and the 5:45 p.m. ferry leaving Duke Point could be affected, according to B.C. Ferries.

B.C. Ferries apologized to customers for any inconvenience and asks that people that have reserved spots check in as per scheduled sailing times to keep their spot.

For more ferry information, people are asked to see B.C. Ferries Twitter account, @BCFerries, go to www.bcferries.com or call 1-888-223-3779.

