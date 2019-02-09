Ferry and flight cancellations on Vancouver Island

The Queen of Cumberland. (BC Ferries/File)

High winds are causing travel disruptions along the southern B.C. coast Saturday.

BC Ferries was forced to cancel multiple sailings that will affect travellers in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Southern Gulf Islands.

Environment Canada also put out a wind warning for the areas with winds gusting to 90 km/hr Saturday.

Multiple flights have been cancelled or delayed at Victoria International Airport.

Sailings that have been cancelled as of 9 a.m. Saturday include:

Horseshoe Bay and Snug Cove

9:05 a.m. departing Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay)

9:40 a.m. departing Bowen Island (Snug Cove)

Horseshoe Bay and Langdale

8:40 a.m. departing Sunshine Coast (Langdale)

9:45 a.m. departing Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay)

Chemainus, Penelakut Island and Thetis Island cancelled due to mechanical difficulty

8:40 a.m. departing Chemainus

9:15 a.m. departing Penekalut Island

9:35 a.m. departing Thetis Island

Comox and Powell River due to safety drills

3:25 p.m. departing Comox

5:15 p.m. departing Powell River

BC Ferries says further sailings may be cancelled subject to weather conditions.

A list of flight cancellations can be found here.

A list of ferry cancellations can be found here.

