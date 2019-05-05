Fernie’s Ridgemont area off limits to trail users until October

Trails app Trail Forks has been updated to reflect the extended closure. Source: Trail Forks

Trail users will not have access to Fernie’s Ridgemont area this summer after reported delays to logging.

The popular trails network closed in October and was expected to reopen this month.

LOOK BACK: Harvesting to close Ridgemont trails in Fernie

However, Simon Howse, General Manager of local developer Parastone, has confirmed Ridgemont won’t be accessible to the public until October this year.

In a statement to The Free Press, Howse said logging operations are ongoing.

Lynn Henderson broke the news to trail users on Facebook over the weekend.

“The Fernie Trails Alliance have officially announced that Ridgemont will be closed for the summer due to delays in logging,” she said in a post on the Fernie Trails Alliance (FTA) Trail Conditions And Ride Board group, Saturday.

A map of the closure area shows affected trails include the Coal Discovery Trail, Sidewinder and Eric’s Trail. See the map here.

In October, The Free Press reported Vast Resource Solutions Ltd had been contracted to conduct the work, which would involve harvesting, road building, hauling, slash disposal and road reclamation.

LOOK BACK: Fernie’s Ridgemont area now off limits

Trails will have an eight metre Machine Free Zone (MFZ) around them to limit damage. What this means is that the mechanical machine will not enter that zone but the arm reach is eight metres and harvestable wood will be removed.

According to Howse, approximately 4000 cubic metres of timber has been harvested so far and the trails will be rideable as soon as Ridgemont reopens.

Many of the trails managed by the FTA are located on private land. Howse said Parastone has been in consistent communication with the organization.

More to come.