Fernie’s First Responders collect Food Bank donations on Nov. 19

Fernie’s annual First Responders Food Drive will be collecting donations for the Salvation Army’s Food Bank on Nov. 19. Modifying the collection process, residents this year are encouraged to place all donations on porches in boxes or bags, to be picked up on collection day by Fernie’s First Responders and Mountainside Community Church Youth Group volunteers.

“The food drive has been going on for a long time, it is annual, and it is very much appreciated,” said Major Kirk Green.

“That food will allow the food bank to continue operating well into the new year.”

Acceptable donations include all non-perishable food, especially canned vegetables, canned fruit and peanut butter. “This is the largest donation of food that we receive during the year, and it goes a long way to make our year…Without this Food Drive, without the community’s support, the food bank would be in trouble.”

Those looking to donate are reminded to place all donations in a location visible from the street before 5 p.m., so social distancing protocols can be respected.

Anyone looking to make donations to the Salvation Army may also drop off donations at the Salvation Army centre during business hours.

