Fernie’s first delivery service kicks off

Fernie Delivery gives residents the chance to get any local goods delivered to their doorstep

Fernie Delivery is the valley’s first delivery company. (Photo Contributed)

Fernites are now able to get products from any local shop delivered to their door via the Elk Valley’s newest delivery service, Fernie Delivery.

“We could deliver absolutely anything you want,” said owner, Ryland Nelson.

Residents can either opt for direct delivery from premiere partners, or custom delivery from any establishment in town.

Ordering from premiere partners allows locals to place orders directly off of Fernie Delivery’s site. Participating businesses include the Tipple, the Fernie Hotel and Pub, the Rusty Edge, and The Loaf.

Custom deliveries can also be arranged for products from any local businesses that offer take out, including restaurants, grocery stores, liqueur stores, and even Facebook marketplace finds. Custom deliveries are facilitated via custom delivery forms found on the Fernie Delivery website.

“The premiere partners is where we can offer the most efficient program and best prices, and also that’s where we have our restaurant’s inline ordering software that we set up for restaurants for free,” added Nelson.

Delivery fees start at $5 for the first kilometer, and are roughly $2.50 per additional kilometre.

Fernie Delivery also offers driver shuttles for anyone mountain biking, hiking, or boating.

For more information about their services, to place an order, or to partner as a premiere business, head to ferniedelivery.ca.

READ MORE: KES brings employment education to those over 55

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press