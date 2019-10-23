Fernie’s Aquatic Centre reopens, estimated $25k in damages

The City of Fernie released a statement on Monday afternoon saying the Aquatic Centre was was reopened to the public on Thursday.

Damage to the Aquatic Centre after a recent act of vandalism is estimated to cost $25000. City of Fernie/Submitted

The City of Fernie released a statement on Monday afternoon saying the Aquatic Centre was was reopened to the public on Thursday.

“Staff spent three days assessing damage, completing temporary repairs, and cleaning up the facility,” said the City. “We are still waiting for all the quotes for the replacement of broken windows and doors to come back, but we are estimating that over $25,000 of damage was done at the Aquatic Centre.”

Look back: Aquatic Centre vandalized, pool potentially contaminated

The Free Press reported on October 15 that the RCMP attended the complex on the morning of October 14 and documented numerous rocks and bricks thrown through windows. According to RCMP, shards of glass extensively littered the interior and may have also polluted the swimming pool.

That same night, RCMP were busy with numerous other calls.

“During this night, the RCMP were kept busy with calls regarding a reported sexual assault, a suicidal person, a weapons complaint, as well as looking for a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop,”said RCMP Cpl. Dan Hay in a release.

RCMP say the vandalism at the Aquatic Centre is under investigation, and anyone with information can provide it to the Elk Valley RCMP (Fernie office) at 250-423-4404, in person, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.