Damage to the Aquatic Centre after a recent act of vandalism is estimated to cost $25000. City of Fernie/Submitted

Fernie’s Aquatic Centre reopens, estimated $25k in damages

The City of Fernie released a statement on Monday afternoon saying the Aquatic Centre was was reopened to the public on Thursday.

  • Oct. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Fernie released a statement on Monday afternoon saying the Aquatic Centre was was reopened to the public on Thursday.

“Staff spent three days assessing damage, completing temporary repairs, and cleaning up the facility,” said the City. “We are still waiting for all the quotes for the replacement of broken windows and doors to come back, but we are estimating that over $25,000 of damage was done at the Aquatic Centre.”

Look back: Aquatic Centre vandalized, pool potentially contaminated

The Free Press reported on October 15 that the RCMP attended the complex on the morning of October 14 and documented numerous rocks and bricks thrown through windows. According to RCMP, shards of glass extensively littered the interior and may have also polluted the swimming pool.

That same night, RCMP were busy with numerous other calls.

“During this night, the RCMP were kept busy with calls regarding a reported sexual assault, a suicidal person, a weapons complaint, as well as looking for a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop,”said RCMP Cpl. Dan Hay in a release.

RCMP say the vandalism at the Aquatic Centre is under investigation, and anyone with information can provide it to the Elk Valley RCMP (Fernie office) at 250-423-4404, in person, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Previous story
B.C. scouting group’s tent destroyed by black bear on Thanksgiving
Next story
UPDATE: BC hydro crews working to restore power after windstorm Tuesday

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Prep work starts on Burns Lake LNG camp

    Preparations for the construction of TC Energy's Coastal GasLink (CGL) liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline project are ramping up across the north and clearing work has begun for the work camp near Burns Lake.

  • No cannabis store for downtown Barriere

    Over 60 area residents turned out for a Public Hearing at the District of Barriere last Monday evening regarding the rezoning of a property in the downtown core to accommodate a cannabis store.

  • Motorcycle accident on Lougheed Highway

    Occurred at Allen Way intersection

  • Forestry renewal bid engagement ends

    The provincial government's Interior forest sector renewal engagement period has ended and a report with its findings will be released later in the year.

  • New film probes funding of anti-oil activism

    The work of researcher Vivian Krause has been compiled into film format with the new documentary Over A Barrel.

  • Cleared land

    Site clearing is now complete on a piece of property between the 7-11 and Buck Creek with a view to potential development. Owned for decades by retired dentist, Dr. Paul Comparelli, who has now passed it on to his children, the site already has a District of Houston commercial C-2 attached to it which is defined as service commercial. (Submitted photo)

  • District pursues grants

    Improved business facades possible