Fernie treated to a Tiny Concert in the Park

Shred Kelly members Tim Newton and Sage McBride played a live concert for the first time since February

Fernie had a taste of pre-COVID last week as Shred Kelly’s Tim Newton and Sage McBride played for a live audience for the first time since February in Annex Park.

Keeping with the times with a socially distant event, the duo sang a combination of original Shred Kelly tunes and toe tapping covers.

Sitting on lawn chairs and blankets brought from home, attendees at the Tiny Concert in the Park listened to Newton and McBride jam on keyboards, banjos, and acoustic guitars over the course of two one hour long concerts.

“Like other industries that are starting to reopen, the music industry has to try to find ways to navigate forward so that our industry can be sustainable.

“Seeing an idea come together during this strange time is giving me hope that the music industry will find creative ways to weather the storm,” said McBride.

The duo seeks to continue hosting weekly live concerts throughout the remainder of August, hoping to extend the show to incorporate all of Shred Kelly and various local artists in the weeks to come.

In keeping with social distancing regulations, capacity was limited to 42 patrons and guests were asked to remain two metres apart from attendees not in their parties. Masks were worn when required, and groups were also assigned seating for the duration of the show.

reporter@thefreepress.ca Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fernie Free Press