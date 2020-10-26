Fernie seeks funding for destination skatepark

City of Fernie councillors have voted to back efforts to secure federal funding for the construction of a “destination skatepark” in Fernie.

City staff are developing applications for funding for a potentially $1.4 million skatepark for the city, of which $200,000 would be contributed from the city’s general unallocated surplus reserve for 2021.

According to a staff report, the city is to apply for grants through the federal government’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), with the City of Fernie aiming to secure funding through the Rural and Northern Communities (RNC) stream which could see up to 90 per cent of the cost of the skatepark funded federally.

City councillors voted unanimously for the staff recommendation to seek the funding, which if secured would see the construction of a “destination skatepark.”

The $200,000 from the City of Fernie would only be tapped in to if the grant application was successful.

City of Fernie Chief Administrative Officer, Michael Boronowski explained that a destination skatepark was envisaged as “one that’s worth travelling for,” given Fernie’s position as a tourism destination.

City staff have already engaged with the community on preliminary consultations to proceed with the applications. Further engagement and consultation will follow if the grant application is succesful.

