Fernie SAR rescues stranded snowmobiler; buried skier

A snowmobiler has spent the night in the backcountry in sub zero temperatures after his sled broke down southeast of Fernie with dangerous conditions preventing his rescue.

At 7.49 p.m. Sunday, Fernie Search and Rescue (SAR) received another request for help after rescuing a skier caught in an avalanche at Mt. Fernie earlier that day.

The snowmobiler was stuck in the Harvey Pass area and SAR determined it was too dangerous to go out due to avalanche conditions and nightfall.

He was forced to spend the night in the backcountry as temperatures plunged to -26C but was reportedly well equipped.

Two SAR technicians flew to the area at first light to pick up the snowmobiler, who was reportedly cold but in good shape.

He was handed over to BC Ambulance Service.

On Sunday, The Free Press reported:

Fernie Search and Rescue has located a skier missing after an avalanche at Mt. Fernie earlier today.

According to the agency, five people were skiing when a slide was triggered above them.

Two skiers were caught and buried, however, only one was able to extricate.

At 11:40 a.m., three SAR technicians responded via helicopter and were able to locate the second skier, who was found at the toe of the slide just above Fairy Creek about 15 minutes later.

They were extricated and taken to BC Ambulance Service.