The man sustained a neck injury while riding Today's Special, a new trail in Fernie

Fernie Search and Rescue extricate an injured mountain biker from Today’s Special on Saturday. Photo courtesy of Fernie SAR

A mountain biker has been rescued from a new trail in Fernie.

On Saturday, Fernie Search and Rescue was called to Today’s Special, a black diamond-rated singetrack located at Castle Mountain and recently opened to the public.

According to Fernie SAR, the biker, a local man, sustained a neck injury when he fell from his bike.

The agency responded with four Class D Fixed Line technicians to stablize and extricate the man, who was handed over to BC Ambulance Service in Fernie.