Fernie outdoor ice rink to reopen mid-December

The opening of the Outdoor Community Rink last year. File photo

Fernie skaters will soon have more places to recreate with the Outdoor Community Rink expected to open mid-December.

On Friday, the City of Fernie announced the facility will be in operation for the 2018/19 season, with community volunteers preparing the ice surface this week.

Last year, the Calgary Flames Foundation generously gifted the boards and rink package to the City, which at the time did not have an ice rink following a fatal gas leak at Fernie Memorial Arena and subsequent closure.

In a release issued Friday, the City said numerous community organizations and volunteers have contributed to the operation, and success of the outdoor rink.

The Leisure Services Advisory Board has also committed significant efforts to recruiting volunteers to assist with the rink and is currently working with City staff to prepare for a successful start-up to the season.

“The City of Fernie appreciates the commitment and assistance of the many contributors, and donors to the Outdoor Community Rink. The facility could not have been successful without the help of the community,” said Mayor Ange Qualizza.

“This facility allows residents and tourists to have access to alternative healthy living options and we look forward to seeing community members and visitors enjoy this great amenity.”

The City will post an official opening date on the City website and the City of Fernie Facebook page in the coming weeks.